Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 744,818 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 879,391 shares of company stock valued at $50,590,518. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

