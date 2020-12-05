South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. South State has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $329,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,503.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,864 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,005. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 847.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of South State by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of South State by 1,316.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

