Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

