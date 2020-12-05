Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.08. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $384,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.