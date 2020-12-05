Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 29.07% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.08. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

