Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $264.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $208.55 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.