Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $308.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $268.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.55.

Snowflake stock opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.08. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

