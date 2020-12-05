Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $238.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective lowered by Smith Barney Citigroup from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRTC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $180.80 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $1,092,016.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $16,711,504 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

