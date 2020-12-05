Smith Barney Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.82.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

