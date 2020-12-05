Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.17. Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 3,200 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$25.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

