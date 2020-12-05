Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,111 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,659,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,780,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. EMS Capital LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 632,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

SIX stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

