Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Sells £360,000 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 94.14 ($1.23) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.33. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.70 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £984.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

