Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $124.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.93. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

