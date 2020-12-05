Sian Herbert Buys 33,000 Shares of Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) Stock

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) insider Sian Herbert acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £10,230 ($13,365.56).

Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 31.25 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £55.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Equals Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.14.

Equals Group plc (EQLS.L) (LON:EQLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.73) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

