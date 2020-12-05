Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 40.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

TLPFY stock opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. Teleperformance has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $175.17.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

