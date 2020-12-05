Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Expands By 63.0%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,200 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $106,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,687.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel R. Omstead acquired 5,050 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,434.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,963.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 81.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

