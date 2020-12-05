Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Grows By 65.8%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the October 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP David A. Oliver acquired 13,927 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 5,479 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $42,845.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,906 shares of company stock worth $213,002 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSE:EDI opened at $8.59 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

