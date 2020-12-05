Short Interest in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Grows By 64.1%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the October 31st total of 737,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,216,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $421.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.55 and its 200-day moving average is $359.49. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.78.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

