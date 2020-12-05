Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Drops By 40.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32. Moncler has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $51.00.

Get Moncler alerts:

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.