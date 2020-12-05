Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 38.6%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

