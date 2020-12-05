Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Drops By 40.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

NYSE:DTF opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. DTF Tax-Free Income has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

