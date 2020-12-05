Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Declines By 36.4%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AXAHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.44. AXA has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.