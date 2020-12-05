Short Interest in Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Drops By 40.0%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Athena Silver has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

Athena Silver Company Profile

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

