Short Interest in Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Drops By 40.0%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Athena Silver has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.
Athena Silver Company Profile
