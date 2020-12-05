Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Grows By 66.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARZGY shares. Nord/LB cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

