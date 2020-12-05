Short Interest in Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Decreases By 32.0%

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Alvarion stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Alvarion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Alvarion alerts:

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Alvarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.