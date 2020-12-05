Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Decreases By 35.5%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AABVF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.