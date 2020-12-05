Shaun McCabe Sells 600,000 Shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Stock

Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

Shares of TRN opened at GBX 476 ($6.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 407.72. Trainline Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31).

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 421.80 ($5.51).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

