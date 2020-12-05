Share Repurchase Program Announced by Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

