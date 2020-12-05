Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.43, but opened at $6.14. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 2,220 shares trading hands.

SQNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

