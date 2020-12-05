Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Sensata Technologies worth $27,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after buying an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after buying an additional 967,841 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 663,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after buying an additional 615,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of ST stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,775 shares of company stock worth $6,486,296 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

