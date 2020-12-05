Seeyond Has $15.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seeyond grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

