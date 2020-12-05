SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after buying an additional 303,078 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 448,162 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 226,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

