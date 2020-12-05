Seaport Global Securities Comments on JetBlue Airways Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($6.01) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.66). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

JBLU stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 708,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 192.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 97.5% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

