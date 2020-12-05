SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $192.35

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.35 and last traded at $189.94, with a volume of 114931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

