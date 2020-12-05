Scotiabank Boosts Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to $33.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.