Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 108,676 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,037,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

