Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBE. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.17 ($13.14).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.