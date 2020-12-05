Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.00 ($52.94).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €39.65 ($46.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.14. Deutsche Post AG has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.