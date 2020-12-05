Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.50 and a beta of 2.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,053 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.