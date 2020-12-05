RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €38.00 by Warburg Research

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.10 ($46.00).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

