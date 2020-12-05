Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RDS-A has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

RDS-A opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

