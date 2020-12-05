Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rogers were worth $54,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after acquiring an additional 156,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.91, for a total transaction of $707,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,458 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17 and a beta of 1.73. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.66.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $201.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.