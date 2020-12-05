Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.38% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT opened at $32.08 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

