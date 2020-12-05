Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed Acquires 12,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Shares of LON:RWA opened at GBX 480.16 ($6.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £365.30 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Robert Walters plc has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 614 ($8.02). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 420.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Robert Walters plc (RWA.L)’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

