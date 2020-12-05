Reviewing Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get DLH alerts:

This table compares DLH and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH 3.44% 15.10% 4.92% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

This table compares DLH and Dalrada Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH $160.39 million 0.84 $5.32 million $0.49 22.27 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 6.38 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

DLH has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of DLH shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of DLH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DLH has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.91, meaning that its stock price is 891% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DLH and Dalrada Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLH presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given DLH’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DLH is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Summary

DLH beats Dalrada Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.