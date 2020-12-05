Reviewing ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

ComF5 International (OTCMKTS:CMFV) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ComF5 International and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications -28.50% -34.37% -16.28%

ComF5 International has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ComF5 International and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ComF5 International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.55%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than ComF5 International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ComF5 International and Ribbon Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ComF5 International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $563.11 million 1.86 -$130.07 million ($1.19) -6.04

ComF5 International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats ComF5 International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ComF5 International

ComF5 International, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ComF5, LLC, operates as a direct selling company. It offers an Internet marketing system with a streaming video through an enhanced email service, live Webcasting tools, and video on demand capabilities through a network of independent distributors. The company combines Web 2.0 applications as the product or service and a multi-tiered system of affiliates as the sales force. The company was formerly known as DigitalFX International, Inc. and changed its name to ComF5 International, Inc. on April 01, 2010. ComF5 International is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions. Its enterprise solutions include secure communications, real-time communications, session border controller, intelligent edge, and Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams software solutions, as well as analytics solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

