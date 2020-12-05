Reviewing Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bit Digital and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67

Blucora has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.02%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Blucora -36.67% 11.19% 4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Blucora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $4.59 million 21.30 -$9.47 million N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 0.87 $48.15 million $1.85 7.06

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.51, indicating that its share price is 351% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blucora beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in October 2020. Bit Digital, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, gift cards, retirement investment accounts, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

