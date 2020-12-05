Reviewing Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) & Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agenus and Innate Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $150.05 million 4.22 -$107.66 million ($0.80) -4.16 Innate Pharma $96.12 million 4.29 -$23.25 million N/A N/A

Innate Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Innate Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -192.56% N/A -97.02% Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agenus and Innate Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innate Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.21%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agenus beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs, including Prophage vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists which is in clinical trial phase I for the dose escalation study; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1223, a novel bispecific antibody designed to deplete regulatory T cells which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; GS-1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and TIGIT antibodies. In addition, it engages in the development of INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; and MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products also include IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager, a preclinical solution for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers; IPH43, a program that is in preclinical trial to develop anti-MICA/B therapeutic antibody in oncology; Avdoralimab/IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; and IPH5301, a CD-73-blocking antibody that is in preclinical trial for restoring a pro-inflammatory microenvironment. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

