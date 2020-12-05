Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,172.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,029.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

