Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.72.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.84.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

